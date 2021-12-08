Greek prime minister hails US-Russia presidential talks

SOCHI, December 8. /TASS/. The talks between Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden were a positive development, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.

"I think the fact that a conversation took place is very positive," he said following his talks with Putin. "I wish there were a roadmap for mutual de-escalation because otherwise we will come to a situation that will throw us a few decades back."

"I don’t think anyone wants this or desires this," he went on to say. "Especially in critical periods."

It’s important that communication channels remain open, he said. "It’s important that we hold sincere discussions of things where we have a difference of opinion and it’s important that we hear each other’s concerns," the prime minister said.