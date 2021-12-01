Putin and Lukashenko will visit Crimea ‘at right time’ — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russian and Belarusian Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, will make an agreement to visit Crimea "at the right time", Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"It is clear that now it is not a good time to go to Crimea — the weather is bad, plus there are various climatic anomalies, but I have no doubt that at the right moment both presidents will come to an agreement and visit Crimea," the Kremlin Spokesman told journalists on Wednesday.

Responding to a question of whether Sevastopol or another city would be included in such a trip, Peskov noted that "cities are not being considered." "The trip in Crimea is being considered," he specified.

Earlier, Lukashenko reported that he intended to visit Crimea along with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The region has already said that it would welcome the visit of the Belarusian leader. Crimean head Serhiy Aksyonov stressed that the residents would welcome Lukashenko's visit and that his arrival would open up opportunities in terms of developing relations between the republic and the Russian region.