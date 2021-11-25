Ukraine continues to default on Minsk agreements — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Kiev continues to default on its obligations under the Minsk Accords, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The Ukrainian authorities continue to default on their obligations within the framework of the package of measures [for the implementation of the Minsk agreements]," Zakharova told a news briefing.

She stressed that the latest meeting of the Contact Group on November 23-24 ended inconclusively due to Kiev’s unconstructive stance.