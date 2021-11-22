Putin confirms Russia’s readiness to ensure long-term uninterrupted gas supplies to Europe

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. In a telephone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, President Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to ensure uninterrupted supplies of natural gas to Europe on a long-term basis, in particular via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the Kremlin press service reported on Monday.

"At the initiative of Mario Draghi, the topic of cooperation in the energy sector was raised. Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to ensure uninterrupted supplies of natural gas to Europe on a long-term basis, in particular using the capabilities of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline," according to the statement.

The Kremlin press service added that the two leaders gave a positive assessment to Russian-Italian relations, their constructive and mutually beneficial character.