Declaration on combatting terrorists on internet drafted by Russia for OSCE meeting

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russia has drafted a declaration on combating the use of the internet by terrorists to be discussed at an OSCE Ministerial Meeting on December 2-3 in Stockholm, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday after talks with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

"It is in our interest that at the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Stockholm on 2-3 December we are able to celebrate the success of the event. We briefly discussed the draft resolutions the Swedish presidency had circulated and the work on which is currently underway. Russia has made its contribution to the package of drafts of the final document of the ministerial meeting. We have drafted a declaration on combating the use of the internet by terrorists," he said.

According to the Russian top diplomat, Russia wants all resolutions of the OSCE Ministerial Meeting "to help unite member countries to respond to common challenges".