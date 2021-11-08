Russian, Greek top diplomats discuss current issues of cooperation

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russian and Greek Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Nikos Dendias, focused on current issues of bilateral cooperation in a telephone conversation, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The sides put great value on the Russian-Greek top-level political dialogue and discussed current issues of cooperation in various spheres," the ministry said. "They noted the importance of convening the 13th session of the Russian-Greek commission for economic, industrial, scientific and technical cooperation and meetings of its working group for the purposes of developing sectoral ties."

According to the ministry, the Greek side noted Russia’s contribution as a reliable, time-tested energy supplier on the Greek market and expressed its intention to implement the rich program of the Year of Russia-Greece History, which is being held under the patronage of the Russian president and the Greek prime minister.

"The ministers also exchanged views on international and regional problems and agreed to continue constructive cooperation within multilateral formats and contacts between the foreign ministries," the ministry said.