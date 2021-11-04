Terrorism in Syria is not completely defeated - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Syria Alexander Efimov said in an interview with TASS it is too early to talk about a final victory over terrorism in Syria, the terrorist threat in the country remains real.

"Unfortunately, it is really premature to say that terrorism in Syria has been completely defeated now. This problem is also not limited to the terrorist stronghold in Idlib. The source of the terrorist threat continues to be the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia - TASS)," he said.

"Despite the fact that by the joint efforts of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Syrian army, the organized military potential of Islamic State was eliminated, its individual elements continue raids from the desert territories outside of Damascus’ control in the east of the country," the diplomat added.

According to Efimov, the Syrian authorities generally manage to maintain an adequate level of security in Damascus, but from time to time terrorists become noticeable. He recalled a major terrorist attack on October 20 in the center of Damascus with an exploded bus carrying Syrian soldiers.

"In other words, the terrorist threat remains real in Syria and it is too early to get complacent. To its credit, Syria does everything possible to prevent and combat terrorism. However, the Syrian government will be able to act more efficiently only by restoring its control over its entire national territory," he added.