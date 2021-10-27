Russia to send food products, medicines to Afghanistan in near future, top diplomat says

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia is planning to send a batch of food products and medicines to Afghanistan in the near future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a video address to the participants of a ministerial meeting of countries neighboring Afghanistan (Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan).

"Russia is ready to contribute to the joint effort. In the near future, we are planning to send to [our] Afghan partners a batch of humanitarian aid consisting of food products, medicines and basic necessities," the Russian top diplomat said.

After the Biden administration had announced the end of Washington’s 20-year-long military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces.

On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. On September 6, the Taliban declared a complete victory in Afghanistan and on September 7 formed an interim government which hasn’t yet been officially recognized by any country.