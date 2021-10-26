Putin to speak at East Asia and Russia-ASEAN summits on October 27 and 28

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak at the East Asia summit via a videoconference and also at the Russia-ASEAN summit that will be held on October 27 and 28, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The president is preparing to take part in a session of the East Asia summit via a videoconference and in a session of the fourth Russia-ASEAN summit that will be held on October 27 and 28, correspondingly, that is, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow," the Kremlin spokesman said.

When asked by TASS about the issues that President Putin was planning to raise in his speeches, the Kremlin spokesman pointed out that with regard to the East Asia summit "this relates to the economic development of the Asia-Pacific region, the pandemic, the work with the consequences of the pandemic, the development of economic interaction, tourist and other ties in the region."

"If we speak about the Russia-ASEAN summit, Russia is cooperating with the association’s countries," the Russian presidential spokesman said.

"Our interaction has decelerated over the past two years due to the pandemic but we need to look jointly for expanding our cooperation," Peskov stressed.

In Peskov’s estimate, there is "substantial potential" for this "and, most importantly, both the association’s countries and Russia are extremely interested in expanding this interaction."

The Kremlin spokesman said he hoped that Putin’s speeches would be open for the media, although the formats of the summits depended on their organizers.