Bennett-Putin meeting lasted five hours, was warm and positive — Israeli PM’s office

TEL AVIV, October 22. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin lasted five hours in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Friday, the Israeli prime minister’s office said adding that the meeting was warm and positive, with the leaders focusing on the issues crucial in relations between the two countries.

"Not long ago a meeting between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which lasted five hours, ended in Sochi. The meeting was warm and positive. It addressed a range of significant issues in bilateral relations," the statement says.

The Israeli prime minister’s office added that "after the meeting, the leaders came onto the terrace of the residence and took a stroll along the residence’s alleys toward the beach."

"As the meeting was lengthy, the prime minister and the Israeli delegation will stay longer in Russia and leave for Israel after the Shabbat (Saturday evening - TASS)," the office said.

In accordance with the Jewish tradition, it is forbidden to work on Shabbat from Friday sundown till Saturday evening, so Jews cannot use transport, including planes.