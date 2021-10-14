Contacts on Afghanistan in Moscow being prepared, confirms Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that contacts on Afghanistan are being prepared in Moscow, referring questions about further details to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"The Foreign Ministry is working on this issue, this is where these questions belong," the Kremlin spokesman said on Thursday, commenting on the upcoming contacts with the Taliban (outlawed in Russia).

"The consultations on Afghanistan are currently under preparation," Peskov noted.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that Russia was expecting a representative delegation of the Taliban to take part in the third Moscow format consultations on Afghanistan.

The consultations are scheduled for October 20, 2021. The Moscow format was established in 2017 on the basis of a six-party consultation mechanism of the special envoys of Russia, Afghanistan, India, Iran, China and Pakistan.