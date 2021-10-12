Russia, US share many promising spheres for cooperation — Russian prime minister

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russia and the United States might cooperate successfully in various spheres, for instance, participate in joint projects to protect the environment and fight against climate change, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in a video message to the participants in a meeting of the US-Russia Business Council on Tuesday.

"I am certain that our countries have many promising spheres for cooperation. For instance, in the Arctic Russian and US companies might participate in joint projects to preserve unique ecosystems and ensure the region's balanced development," he said.

Russia and the United States can and must "present a common front against global climate change and fight together against the pandemic of the novel coronavirus infection," Mishustin stressed.