Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov to meet with Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 11./TASS/. Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov will meet with US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"As far as I know, my colleague Ushakov will receive Ms. Nuland at the [president’s] office, Peskov said.

He stressed that no meeting with President Vladimir Putin was planned. "After all, she is a guest of the Foreign Ministry, first of all vis-a-vis Mr. Ryabkov, with whom she will have the main talks," Peskov explained.

Earlier, the Department of State reported that on October 11, Nuland would head to Moscow, where she would meet with high-ranking Russian officials and discuss a number of bilateral, regional and global issues. Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Nuland would meet for talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

Earlier on Monday, a diplomatic source told TASS that Nuland and Ryabkov were expected to meet on October 12. A source from the presidential administration, for his part, told TASS that the meeting between Deputy Chief of the Russian Presidential Staff Dmitry Kozak and Victoria Nuland was scheduled for October 13.