Putin to deliver very important speech at Russian Energy Week - Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at the Russian Energy Week will be very important, his press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Sunday.

The Kremlin spokesman confirmed that Putin would take part in the Russian Energy Week’s plenary session. "He will deliver an informative and very important speech and then take part in a plenary discussion," he said.

The Russian Energy Week, an international forum specializing in discussing challenges and prospects for the development of the global energy sector, will be held in Moscow on October 13-15, 2021. Its plenary session is scheduled for Wednesday, October 13.

Energy issues were the focus of the Russian president’s meeting with the government members on October 6.