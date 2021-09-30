Putin, Erdogan agree terrorists must be pushed from Syria’s Idlib completely — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan underscored the necessity to push the remaining terrorists from Syria’s Idlib province during their talks in Sochi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday.

"The sides underscored the necessity to fulfill [the previous agreements] in terms of pushing of terrorist elements from Syria’s Idlib, who are still present there, may pose a threat and carry out aggressive offensive actions against the Syrian army," the spokesman said.

"I do not have full details," the spokesman explained. "But this topic was indeed discussed. The sides confirmed their adherence to the previous agreements."

Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan held their talks in Sochi on Wednesday. The two leaders discussed relevant issues of bilateral relations and situation in the regions that pose mutual interest for the two countries: Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, and Nagorno-Karabakh.