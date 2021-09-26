Putin will hold a meeting with Russian government and Security Council

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Deputy Prime Ministers on Monday. He will also hold a meeting of the Russian Security Council.

Putin regularly discusses the situation in various spheres with the government, including both acute issues and ongoing matters. However, the format of the meeting this time - talking only with Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Ministers - is unusual. Federal ministers usually also participate in meetings with the Cabinet. Such events are usually held every few weeks.

The previous meeting was held on September 14, when the leaders of the United Russia party also participated in it. At that meeting, Putin touched upon the topic of the parliamentary elections on September 17-19, drawing attention to the close work of United Russia with relevant ministries and deputy prime ministers on various issues. The president urged to preserve a well-coordinated work between the parliament and the government in the future.

At a meeting on Monday, the Security Council planned to discuss measures to improve the system of strategic planning in Russia, especially improving the quality of state long-term management in the interests of ensuring national security and socio-economic development of the country, the Kremlin press service noted. In addition, Putin considers it important to analyze and, if necessary, update sectoral strategic planning documents in certain spheres.

The upcoming Security Council meeting will be the first in six months. The previous meeting was held in March and was dedicated to cybersecurity.