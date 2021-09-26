Russia to act wisely if US slaps sanctions on 35 Russian citizens, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia will act wisely in choosing a response in case the US imposes sanctions against 35 Russian officials and business people, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the ‘Moscow. Kremlin. Putin’ program on Sunday.

"We will have to respond wisely," he said in reply to questions from TV host Vladimir Solovyov. President Vladimir Putin "will show wisdom if this will be needed," he stressed. According to Peskov, the president is in the know of the initiative to impose sanctions against 35 Russians. The reaction of the president in this respect "is quite predictable", since "it is difficult to understand this tendency after what [the presidents of Russia and the US] spoke [at the summit meeting] in Geneva," he noted.

Earlier, the US House of Representatives greenlighted an amendment to the defense budget bill that recommends the White House include 35 Russian citizens, including ministers, major businessmen and journalists, to the sanctions list. According to the US legislators, these people could allegedly be involved in human rights violations.