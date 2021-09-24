Untied Russia gains 324 seats in State Duma, 8 parties get mandates — official

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The United Russia political party gained 324 seats in the new State Duma, Central Election Commission head Ella Pamfilova announced Friday, adding that a total of five parties and five self-nominees passed to the lower chamber.

"In the federal electoral district [the entire territory of Russia — TASS], a total of five parties passed the five-percent threshold to enter the Duma: United Russia gained 126 deputy mandates, the Communist Party gained 48, LDPR gained 19, A Just Russia - For Truth gained 19, and the New People gained 13. Representatives of seven parties won in 225 single-mandate districts: United Russia won in 198 districts, the Communist Party won in 9, A Just Russia won in 8, and LDPR won in 2. Representatives of the Homeland, the Civic Platform and the Party of Growth gained one mandate each," Central Election Commission head Ella Pamfilova announced Friday, adding that five self-appointed candidates entered the Duma as well.

"Therefore, the overall distribution of the 450 State Duma mandates goes as follows: United Russia got 324 seats, the Communist Party gained 57 seats, A Just Russia — For Truth gains 27 seats, LDPR took 21 seats, while the New People got 13 seats," Pamfilova said. "The Homeland, the Civic Platform, and the Party of Growth gain one seat each. Five mandates were gained by self-nominated candidates."

The five self-appointed candidates are Vladislav Reznik (Adygea), Leonid Babashov (Crimea), Dmitry Pevtsov, Anatoly Vasserman and Oleg Leonov (all from Moscow).