Putin extends counter-sanctions until end of 2022 — decree

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree extending until December 31, 2022, certain special economic measures against countries that have imposed sanctions against the Russian Federation. The document was published on Monday on the official website of legal information.

"To extend from January 1 to December 31, 2022, the effect of certain special economic measures included in the decree of the President of the Russian Federation No. 560 from August 6, 2014, … ," the decree said. The counter-sanctions introduced in 2014 have been extended until the end of 2021 before that.

About counter-sanctions

In March 2014, due to the situation in Ukraine, the European Union and some other countries, including Australia, Iceland, Canada, New Zealand, the United States, Switzerland, and Japan introduced sanctions against Russia. In particular, the countries introduced sanctions lists of Russian individuals and legal entities falling under restrictive measures, including entry bans and freezing bank accounts. In addition, the so-called sectoral sanctions were initiated - restrictions were imposed on medium and long-term lending of the companies falling under them.

In response, in August 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on countermeasures. The next day, the Russian government imposed a ban on imports of a number of food products from the United States, the EU, Norway, Australia, and Canada.

The parties have repeatedly extended mutual restrictions.