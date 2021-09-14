Putin, Lukashenko hash over outcome of Zapad-2021 drills, talk Afghanistan, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 14. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko addressed the situation in Afghanistan and the results of both countries’ joint strategic military exercises dubbed Zapad-2021, over the phone, the Kremlin stated on Tuesday.

"Following the Russian-Belarusian talks held on September 9 in Moscow, the presidents discussed bilateral cooperation, including the results of the joint strategic exercises of Russia and Belarus - Zapad-2021. [The sides] also touched upon the development of the situation in Afghanistan," the statement reads.

During the conversation, Putin and Lukashenko agreed on further contacts, the Kremlin noted.

On September 9, the presidents of Russia and Belarus held talks in Moscow, during which, some 28 union programs were signed. After the meeting, both leaders praised the negotiations as honest, intensive and constructive.