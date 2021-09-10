Kremlin confirms plans to hold Union State Supreme State Council meeting on November 4

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. A meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus with the participation of the two countries’ presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko is tentatively scheduled to be held on November 4, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Friday.

"Alexander Grigorievich [Lukashenko] has already said that [the two presidents] had talked about the possibility of meeting for the Supreme State Council on November 4. We are tentatively using this date as a guide for now," he said.

According to Peskov, after the September 9 talks in the Kremlin and the news conference that followed them, the two leaders "continued to discuss issues related to bilateral relations and integration."

Russia celebrates a national holiday, National Unity Day, every year on November 4.

On Thursday, Lukashenko paid a visit to Moscow, where 28 Union State programs were agreed on at the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. They are expected to be signed at the next meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State.