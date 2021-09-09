Putin hopes Russia, Tajikistan will deepen bilateral dialogue — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory telegram to Tajik leader Emomali Rahmon on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Central Asian republic’s independence. He hoped that Moscow and Dushanbe will ensure a wider dialogue in various areas and the further development of cooperation within international organizations, the Kremlin press service reported on Thursday.

"Your country is successfully moving along the path of socio-economic development, playing a constructive role in addressing important issues on the regional and international agenda. We place great importance on the alliance and strategic partnership with Tajikistan," Putin stressed.

The Russian president was confident that "Russia and Tajikistan, by joining efforts, will ensure the further cultivation of bilateral cooperation in various areas and interaction within the CIS, CSTO, SCO and other multilateral organizations," the Kremlin said.

"That fully meets the interests of our friendly peoples and is in line with strengthening peace, security and stability in Central Asia," Putin added.