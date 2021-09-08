Russian-US consultations on strategic stability to be held at end of month, diplomat says

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Consultations between Russia and the US on strategic stability will be held at the end of September in Geneva, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"We will meet in person in Geneva at the very end of September. We are in contact with the Americans, including via conference calls. Such contacts will continue until a personal meeting, the process is rather intensive. This is not like with a meteor falling - sudden yet memorable. This is a working process devoid of anything sensational. Since these meetings are in an interagency format, the schedules of the representatives of a whole number of structures on both sides should be coordinated," he said.

The first in 2021 face-to-face round of the Russian-US consultations on strategic stability took place in July in Geneva at the Permanent Mission of the United States of America to the United Nations Office in Geneva. The Russian delegation was led by Ryabkov, while US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman was the head of the US delegation.