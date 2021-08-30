Kremlin expecting Lukashenko’s visit to Russia in early September

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin expects Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to pay a working visit to Russia at the beginning of September, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"[Russian President Vladimir Putin] plans to have contacts with the Belarusian president at the beginning of September, his working visit is planned. The discussion of current issues, including in terms of preparations for that visit, took place [on Monday over the phone]," he said.

The Kremlin press service earlier reported that Putin had wished Lukashenko a happy birthday during their telephone conversation on Monday. Lukashenko turned 67 on August 30. The two leaders discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation and upcoming contacts in various formats. In his congratulatory message to his Belarusian counterpart posted on the Kremlin’s website, Putin commended Lukashenko’s efforts to cement allied relations between the two countries, wished him good health, prosperity and further success. He also assured him that Belarusian friends could always count on Russia’s support.