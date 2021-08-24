Regular dialogue with all sides of intra-Korean settlement important to Russia — Moscow

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk stressed the importance of maintaining regular dialogue of the two countries and other involved parties in the interests of the political and diplomatic settlement of the situation around the Korean peninsula at a meeting in Seoul on Tuesday.

"The situation around the Korean peninsula was discussed in detail. The importance of continuing regular dialogue between Russia and the Republic of Korea was emphasized as well as between all other involved parties in the interests of the joint settlement of the subregion’s problems by political and diplomatic means," the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement said following the meeting.

A day earlier, the senior Russian diplomat met with US Special Envoy to North Korea Sung Kim to discuss the prospects of settling the situation around the Korean peninsula.

The Russian envoy also met with South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Chung Eui-yong and Deputy Foreign Minister Yeo Seung-bae to discuss the schedule of political bilateral contacts between the two countries as well as the implementation of the program of the events for the year of mutual exchanges marking the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations of Moscow and Seoul.