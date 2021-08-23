Putin meets King of Jordan, invites to exchange views on Syria, Afghanistan

KUBINKA / Moscow region/, August 23. /TASS/. At a meeting with visiting King Abdullah II of Jordan, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested they exchange views on the situation in Syria and Afghanistan.

"Of course, we hope for an exchange of views on the most pressing matters <…>. They are the normalization of the situation in Syria and the current escalation in Afghanistan," the Russian leader said, adding that these topics have been on the agenda of the Russian-Jordanian relations for years.

Putin stressed that despite the coronavirus pandemic relations between Russia and Jordan are developing in all areas, including trade and economic ties and political dialogue. He noted that the intergovernmental commission, chaired by Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev, is working actively. "We are also working jointly to combat the pandemic and overcome its impacts," he said.

The Russian president and the King of Jordan walked around the Patriot Park outside Moscow exhibiting pieces of military hardware. The Russian president explained that these weapons are both supplied to the Russian army and exported. In his words, direct contacts with colleagues from the armed forces of foreign countries help build up trust. "Maybe, it is even more important that exhibiting weapons, though it is also important in terms of strengthening stability," he stressed.

The Russian delegation to the talks included Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev, and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.