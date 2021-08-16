Situation in Kabul remains perfectly calm — Russian envoy for Afghanistan

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The situation in Kabul remains absolutely calm after the main forces of the Taliban entered the city, Russia’s Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday.

"Surprisingly, the situation is perfectly calm on the whole. Today, the key forces of the Taliban calmly entered Kabul. Before that, the highest leadership of the Taliban warned all its units to not harass people, not to enter homes, not to touch anyone and observe order. Moreover, a day before their arrival, the Taliban leadership communicated to the Afghan Defense Ministry that they should ensure security in the city," he said.

At the same time, Kabulov underlined that the first small groups that infiltrated Kabul yesterday "did engage in certain excessive behavior, to put it mildly." "So, the Taliban declared that they were not members of their movement, should be arrested and handed over to the law," the diplomat continued. "The Taliban has now given people contact numbers in case they are met with thuggish actions so that they can urgently make contact and then Taliban patrols will reimpose order."

On Sunday, the Taliban militants entered Kabul without a fight and occupied government agencies that were abandoned by government forces. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Later, the Taliban announced that it had taken control over all districts of the Afghan capital.