Sanctions pressure on Nicaragua provokes tension in region, Russian top diplomat says

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The sanctions against Nicaragua intended to displease the population are provoking regional tensions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Nicaraguan counterpart Denis Moncada Colindres on Monday.

"We would like to warn those who, with the aid of the so-called sanctions noose, strive to undermine the economic development of Nicaragua and other so-called unwanted countries with the hope to provoke mass displeasure. Such a destructive policy is not only inhumane, it leads to the creation of hotspots of regional tension," he said.

According to Russia’s top diplomat, the full responsibility for "the collapse of nationhood" after color revolutions provoked from the outside lies with the initiators of these actions. "We reaffirmed today with our Nicaraguan friends our commitment to uphold international law, respect for the UN Charter, the organization’s central role, the formation of a polycentric, fair, and a more democratic world order," the foreign minister added.