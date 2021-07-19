Kremlin remains mum on reports Russia ‘offered use’ of Central Asia bases to US

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refused to confirm or deny media reports that Moscow offered the use of its military bases in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to Washington in order to jointly control the situation in Afghanistan.

"I can neither confirm nor deny this," Peskov told reporters on Monday.

At the same time, he confirmed that Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States had discussed the situation in Afghanistan in relation to the US troop withdrawal at their meeting in Geneva on June 16. "The issue of Afghanistan, the US troop pullout and rising instability in the country were indeed touched upon at the Geneva summit," Peskov noted.

Russia’s Kommersant daily reported earlier, citing sources, that in Geneva, Russia had suggested that Moscow and Washington should coordinate their activities on the Afghan track and could use the Russian military bases in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan for practical purposes.

The US Department of Defense also refrained from commenting on the matter.