Russia ‘expecting outburst of angry voices’ at UK plans to regulate streaming services

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expects that Western countries will be outraged by the UK media watchdog’s intentions to restrict the work of streaming services and that they will react accordingly.

"I am expecting an outburst of angry voices from the US, Germany, France, the Netherlands and, of course, the Baltic States under the slogan of ‘Britain is stifling freedom,’" she wrote on Tuesday on her Telegram channel.

According to Zakharova, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport of the United Kingdom Oliver Dowden informed that the Cabinet is working on a new "white book" on TV broadcasting, which will specify how London will build its relations with media operators in the future. The diplomat pointed out that Ofcom - Britain’s media watchdog that has been controlling nationwide TV broadcasting for years - plans to apply this practice to online streaming services (Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV and others).

Zakharova noted that this matter was raised by UK tabloids. "As if on command, The Telegraph and The Times published an explanation by an unnamed government source: "UK broadcasters are having to compete with these giants with one hand tied behind their backs." This turned out to be in the best traditions of royal propaganda: beautiful, grandiose and meaningless," the Russian diplomat said.

"All this points to the fact that the English government decided to equate online platforms with analogue media, and it will gradually restrict them instead of guaranteeing their freedoms," she stressed.

Respect for the past

Zakharova pointed out that the UK regulators became especially interested in online streaming after The Crown, a Netflix historical drama describing the life of the British royal family, came out. "As we know, many of those belonging to the staunchly conservative circles of the establishment were highly displeased by the exhibition of the history of Windsor as an artistic work. So much that as we now see, the entire legislative regulation sphere is planned to be repurposed," the diplomat said.

"However, the British only respect the past when it comes to their own history. I would like to remind you that the Death of Stalin was shot by a British director in London. London had offered no reaction to Russia’s response. This is different," she stressed.