Russia ready to foster dialogue between Damascus, Syrian Kurds, insists Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to facilitate dialogue between Damascus and the Syrian Kurds provided that both sides stick to coherent positions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We are ready to encourage contacts and consultations but the sides need to have coherent positions," he said, adding that the Americans are pushing a considerable part of the Syrian Kurds towards separatism.

"I hope very much that those Kurds, who are interested in normalizing relations with Damascus, understand the provocative nature and see a big danger here," he noted.

"Throughout the entire period of the crisis, especially after our military contingent was dispatched to Syria at the request of the legitimate government, we have been encouraging, even through our contacts on the ground, direct relations between Kurdish representatives and Damascus so that they could begin talks on how to live together in their country," Lavrov stressed.