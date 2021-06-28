Trust between Russian, German peoples is factor for European stability — Lavrov

KALUGA, June 28. /TASS/. Moscow appreciates a high level of mutual understanding and trust in Russian-German relations, and regards it as a factor for stability in Europe and Eurasia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a message to the 16th conference of Russian and German partner cities.

"Russia sincerely appreciates the high level of mutual understanding and trust between the Russian and German peoples. It is regarded as a factor for stability in the European and broad Eurasian spaces," Lavrov said in the message read out by Russia's special representative for international cultural cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoi.

Lavrov noted the contribution of Russian-German cross initiatives in "maintaining inter-social contacts" that "retain positive dynamics". In particular, he recalled the success of the joint year of research and educational initiatives in 2020 and the program of the Economy and Sustainable Development Year, being actively implemented under the auspices of the foreign ministries.

"Its focus is on cooperation in the field of innovations, energy, transport, urban infrastructure and protection of the environment," Lavrov said. "A special role in strengthening factors for unity in bilateral relations belongs to inter-regional and inter-municipal ties. Twenty Russian territories and 110 municipalities are involved in diversified cooperation with German partners".