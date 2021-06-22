Russia continues talks with Venezuela on arms supplies — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russia and Venezuela continue talks on supplies of new weapons to Venezuela, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday after talks with his visiting Venezuelan counterpart, Jorge Arreaza.

"As for whether Russia is ready to continue to help Venezuela, including in terms of strengthening its defense capacity, we are not merely ready, we have never stopped doing that. Russian systems, defense products have been supplied to the Venezuelan army. Our specialists are working there under the contract to service these vehicles," he said. "And we continue talks on supplies of more batches of these or those weapons our Venezuelan friends want to have based on the needs of their army and security forces."

Military technical cooperation between Russia and Venezuela is regulated by the intergovernmental agreement of May 2001.