No deadlines for implementation of agreements reached at Putin-Biden summit, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. At least several months are needed for the implementation of agreements reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden in Geneva on June 16, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"Yes, some time is needed to implement the understandings reached during yesterday’s discussion," Peskov said.

According to him, the leaders discussed conceptual matters, outlining their general understanding of the issue, and after that, work will begin at the expert level. "The work will be difficult and detailed, and it will certainly take months, especially because we are talking about the launch of such mechanisms as strategic stability talks and so on". He noted that many agencies from both sides need to be involved in these talks.

"We will need time for that. There are no deadlines here and there cannot be any," Peskov stressed.

Earlier, the US leader stated that the results of the Geneva summit can be judged in about three to six months, and in six to twelve months, it will become clear whether the sides managed to establish strategic stability and cybersecurity dialogue, and whether they reached progress on the prisoner release issue.