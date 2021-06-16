Face-to-face conversation with Biden lasted almost 2 hours, was constructive — Putin

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed that the conversation he had with US counterpart Joe Biden in Geneva on Wednesday was rather constructive, the talks spanned almost two hours, he told reporters following the Russia-US summit.

"The conversation was quite constructive," the Russian leader said. Putin acknowledged, "once again I see that President Biden is a very experienced man."

"It is clear. We spoke face to face for almost two hours. It is not with every leader that personal conversations go in such a way," Putin noted.