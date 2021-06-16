Russia, US agree to hold consultations on strategic stability — Putin

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced the agreement reached between him and US President Joe Biden to hold consultations between the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US State Department about strategic stability and arms control.

"Of course, the issue is what to do next. We agreed that the consultation on the inter-agency level will begin under the auspices of the US State Department and the Russian Foreign Ministry. The colleagues at the working level will determine the makeup of delegations, the place of work and how often these meetings will be held," he told reporters when asked the relevant question by TASS following the Russia-US summit.