Moscow has no high expectations about upcoming Putin-Biden summit, says diplomat

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. Russia is ready to do its part when it comes to stabilizing the relations with the US, however, it has no high expectations or illusions about the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden in Geneva, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on Wednesday.

"We’ve got realistic expectations. No illusions, no high expectations," the deputy foreign minister said, answering a corresponding question. "We are ready to do our part in the interest of stabilization and normalizing our relations. The question is whether the US is ready for it."

The talks between Putin and Biden will take place on Wednesday in the narrow and expanded formats at the La Grange villa in Geneva. The meeting is set to last for about four or five hours. This will be the first Russian-US summit since Putin’s meeting with then US President Donald Trump in Helsinki in July 2018.