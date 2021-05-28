No plans for Putin-Assad meeting or call yet, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. There are no plans right now for a meeting or a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s incumbent head of state, who won the Middle East nation’s presidential election, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"There are no specific plans for now, I have nothing to say," he said, commenting on the issue.

When asked whether a telephone conversation between the two leaders will take place, Peskov said that there were no such plans so far.

On Thursday, Speaker of Syria’s People’s Assembly (parliament) Hammouda Sabagh announced that Bashar al-Assad had won the May 26 presidential election securing the support of 95.1% of the voters.

According to the speaker, the turnout was 78.6%, with more than 14 million people out of 18 million citizens eligible to vote having cast their ballots.