By pledging to help Ukraine, the US prompts it to aggressive moves against Russia: senator

MOSCOW, May 6./TASS/. Through its pledges to help Ukraine, the US is not facilitating the settlement in Donbass, but instead is prompting Kiev to more aggressive actions against Russia, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council’s Foreign Affairs Committee Vladimir Dzhabarov told TASS on Thursday.

"Regretfully, Americans are traditionally playing the role of a destroyer, not a creator. Instead of suppressing attempts to militarize Ukraine against the non-existent Russian threat, [they are escalating the situation]," the senator said.

Dzhabarov believes that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken should have advised the Kiev partners and colleagues to comply with the Minsk agreements and "bring the situation in the southeast of Ukraine into a normal condition." "Meanwhile, they are only pushing Ukraine towards increasingly aggressive actions against our country. I think this is a mistake," the senator added.

Blinken said following talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev that Washington was exploring the possibility of beefing up security cooperation with Kiev and providing assistance to Ukraine. The US top diplomat added that the issue had been discussed at the recent NATO and G7 meetings.