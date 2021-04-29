‘We look in both directions’: Kremlin says Moscow focuses on West just as much as the East

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russia’s foreign policy is equally oriented both towards the West and the East, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on TV Thursday.

"Please, note that, when stating his interest in building good relations in his Address [to the Federal Assembly], President Putin did not talk about building good relations [only] with the East," he specified. "Our orientation towards the East does not mean a weaker orientation towards the West. We do look in both directions and this interest is, indeed, focused on both the European continent and the Asian one."

Peskov underscored that, in particular, India is an important partner and ally for Moscow.

"Of course, Russia cannot stand aside during the trying time that this country is trudging through right now with regards to COVID, so the president in yesterday's conversation with Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi spoke of his readiness and desire to provide all possible support by sending medical equipment, medications and so on," he emphasized.

Peskov noted that relations with China and other states, as well as participation in regional associations "have been and will remain a constant in Russia’s foreign policy."

"The president is interested in this, and he has repeated this," the spokesman noted.

Speaking about Moscow’s relations with Europe, Peskov stressed that Russia "cannot knock its head against a concrete wall."

"Our desire [for good relations] must receive at least some reciprocity from European nations," he added.

According to the press secretary, Putin maintains great communication with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, and continues communication with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"And today’s meeting between Putin and the French business [sector] is highly important, because it shows the presence of deep interests, which, perhaps, will save us from schizophrenia in the international affairs," Peskov concluded.