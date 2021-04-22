Navalny case not Kremlin’s purview, says spokesman

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The case of convicted blogger Alexey Navalny who is currently serving his sentence in a penal colony is not the purview of the Kremlin. Questions on the issue should be addressed to the prosecutor’s office or the Federal Penitentiary Service, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

When asked whether the head of state plans to inquire about why doctors are allegedly not allowed to visit Navalny, Peskov said, "This is not an issue that’s on our agenda." "I have said that before, and I would like to remind you once again that this is the purview of the Federal Penitentiary Service," he emphasized.

He noted that all questions on the issue should be addressed to Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service. "If there are suspicions regarding any violations, then questions should be addressed to the prosecutor’s office," the press secretary concluded.