De-escalation in Ukraine possible only if Kiev abandons provocations — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. De-escalation in Ukraine is only possible if the Ukrainian Armed Forces abandon provocative actions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We consider all concern expressed by whomever, including the US, over the movement of our armed forces on Russian territory, groundless. De-escalation on the territory of Ukraine can happen only if the Ukrainian armed forces abandon provocative actions," he said, answering a question on whether the Russian and US leaders came to an understanding when it comes to Ukraine during their phone call on Tuesday.