Putin conveys to Erdogan Russian approaches to settlement of internal Ukrainian crisis

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is concerned about provocative actions on the part of Kiev, as he conveyed to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone conversation on Friday.

According to the Kremlin press service, Putin at Erdogan’s request "outlined Russian approaches to the resolution of the internal Ukrainian crisis." It was "emphasized that the 2015 Minsk Package of Measures is the only possible foundation for the settlement."

"At the same time, concern was expressed due to the fact that the Ukrainian side dodges implementation of the Minsk Agreements and lately resumed dangerous provocative actions directed at aggravating the situation along the line of engagement," the Kremlin noted.

As Erdogan’s office reported earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will visit Turkey on April 10.

On April 8, Putin discussed Ukrainian issues in a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Both sides then expressed concern over the escalation of tensions in Donbass, while the Russian president noted provocative actions of Kiev that lately had been intentionally aggravating the situation along the line of engagement. During the conversation it was emphasized that Ukrainian authorities should fully implement the earlier agreements.

On March 30, Putin, Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron conducted a video conference whose agenda included the situation in southeastern Ukraine. Lack of alternatives to the Minsk-2 accords was confirmed.