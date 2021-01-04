Militants’ attacks target stability in Niger - Russia’s Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Boko Haram terrorist group’s attack on two villages in northwestern Niger is aimed at destabilizing the situation, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"Moscow strongly condemns extremists’ bloody attack which pursue a goal of destabilizing the situation in Niger, including in the context of preparations for the presidential run-off vote," the statement says. "We offer condolences to the leadership and people of Niger over numerous casualties."

On Sunday, the Agence France Presse (AFP) reported citing local authorities that over 100 jihadists on motorbikes split into two groups to carry out attacks on two villages in northwestern Niger, killing over 100 civilians and wounding 25 more.