Diplomat slams attempts to derail presidential election in Central African Republic

"There are destructive forces that seek to disrupt the constitutional process, the upcoming election and create an atmosphere of instability through the use of force," he said. "All that deserves condemnation."

According to Bogdanov, Russia backs up the legitimate authorities of the Central African Republic (CAR) but not through the use of military force. "Of course, we support the policy of the legitimate government formed after the previous elections. Let the people go and choose whoever they want, but the democratic process cannot be forcefully disrupted," he noted.

The Russian diplomat underlined, at the same time, that Russia "doesn’t have army there [in the CAR]," commenting on the reports that the Russian military were allegedly sent to the CAR. He emphasized that the country "is in a different situation compared to Syria, for instance." "There is a mission of the Defense Ministry in accordance with an inter-state agreement. We announced it earlier. There are officers within the UN peacekeeping forces. The UN peacekeeping mission to the CAR aims to ensure security and stability in the country, including the preparations for and holding of the elections in normal conditions," he said, commenting on the reports of Russia’s expanded military presence in the CAR.

Three key armed rebel groups established the Coalition of Patriots for Change against the government in the CAR last week. On December 18, the coalition launched hostilities to cut off main supply routes to Bangui and block off the capital. The rebels are opposing President Faustin Archange Touadera who seeks reelection for a second term. Currently, the rebel forces have been pushed back by government troops and militia. Against this backdrop, some Western media outlets published reports that Russia and Rwanda had sent military to the CAR to back the legitimate authorities.