Putin, Macron discuss joint anti-terrorist efforts

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russian-French cooperation in combating terrorism was among the topics discussed by Russian and French Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, over the phone, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

"The leaders touched upon some issues of bilateral cooperation, including joint efforts to combat the terrorist threat," it said.

According to the Kremlin press service, the two presidents highly estimated the November 11-12visit by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin to Moscow.