Functions of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh to be specified, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The functions of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, including the question whether they will be responsible for guarding cultural and religious sites, are yet to be specified, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Wednesday.

"We are talking about peacekeeping contingent. Naturally, its functions are yet to be specified, because they were not described in the joint statement made by the two presidents and Armenia’s prime minister," Peskov said.

He added that there had been no discussions about Russian peacekeepers guarding cultural or religious sites in the region.

"I cannot say anything on this score, whether this function will be on the list of their duties or not," he said.

The Kremlin spokesman said that according to the main functions of any peacekeeping contingent Russian military personnel will "ensure the observance of ceasefire and the cessation of all hostilities." The Russian peacekeepers will be deployed to the Lachin corridor. "Accordingly, the operation of this traffic artery will be maintained. Other nuances are yet to be specified," he said.

Peskov stated once again that the possibility of deploying a joint Russian-Turkish peacekeeping contingent to Karabakh was not on the agenda.

"The platform for joint interaction will be in the territory of Azerbaijan. It will be not in Karabakh. A monitoring center is to be created," he added.