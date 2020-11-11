Turkey’s wish to set up Karabakh monitoring center contrasts with Russian stance — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Turkey’s statement on creating a monitoring center in Karabakh runs counter to Kremlin’s stance, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"This is not how we understand it," Peskov said, commenting on a statement of the Turkish president’s office on plans to set up the Karabakh ceasefire monitoring center on the territory held by Azerbaijan.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that the center should be located on Azerbaijan’s indigenous land.

The Azerbaijani president’s press service said on Tuesday that the leaders of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had discussed the situation over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the creation of "the Turkish-Russian peacekeeping center" in the region.

On the same day, Peskov told reporters that the creation of a center to monitor the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire in Azerbaijan was not mentioned in the joint statement by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia and was "subject to a separate agreement."

In response to a question which territory was mentioned in relation to the possible creation of a monitoring center, he emphasized that "it’s not Karabakh." According to him, the presence of Turkish peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh was not agreed on.