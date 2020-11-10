‘Gross violation of sovereignty’: Putin castigates foreign meddling in SCO member states

SOCHI, November 10. /TASS/. Efforts to impose certain decisions on Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Moldova from the outside are impermissible, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit videoconference on Tuesday.

“We deem the situation impermissible, where somebody might try to dictate certain solutions and decisions to the Belarusian people,” Putin said, adding that “Belarusians are entitled to a chance to sort things out calmly and take the necessary steps on their own.”

“The same is true of the recent events in Kyrgyzstan and the political struggle in Moldova,” Putin underlined. Touching on Belarus, which enjoys observer status in the SCO, Putin said that the country was “under attack from external forces”.

“After the presidential election in their country, our Belarusian friends have experienced unprecedented pressure and had to resist sanctions, provocations and an information and propaganda war unleashed against them,” Putin pointed out.

He described this as an outright challenge to collective security “the ever more frequent attempts at crude intervention in the internal affairs of SCO member-states.” “We are witnessing a gross violation of sovereignty and attempts to trigger a rift in society, alter the country’s development vector and uproot the centuries-old political, economic and humanitarian ties,” Putin said.