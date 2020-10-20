Putin, Macron reiterate commitment to close cooperation in combating terrorism

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russian and French Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, have reiterated their commitment to further joint efforts to combat terrorism, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday after the telephone conversation.

The Russian leader offered his condolences over a terror attack in a Paris suburb in which a teacher was killed.

"In this context, the sides reiterated their commitment to closer joint efforts to combat terrorism and the propagation of extremist ideologies," the Kremlin said.

On October 16, a teacher was attacked outside the school where he taught in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, a suburb of Paris. His throat was slit with a kitchen knife. The assailant tried to threaten police officers who arrived at the scene but was shot dead.

France’s anti-terror prosecutor is investigating the attack, which President Emmanuel Macron dubbed as an act of terror. According to the latest reports, eleven people were detained in the course of investigation.